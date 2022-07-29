Darwin Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Prospect Hill Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 397.6% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 21,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.