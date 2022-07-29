Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.76.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.06 ($11.29) in a report on Thursday.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

