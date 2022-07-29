Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 300 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,735.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 25,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $179.84 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $449.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

