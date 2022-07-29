Dearborn Partners LLC Has $819,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

