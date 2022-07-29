Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

