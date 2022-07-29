Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $399.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 360.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $331.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

