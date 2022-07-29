Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $39.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. Corning has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

