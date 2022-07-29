Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $97.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

