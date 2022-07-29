Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $97.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.
PACCAR Price Performance
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
