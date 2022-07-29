Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Unilever (LON:ULVR) to “Buy”

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.57) price target on Unilever in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,800 ($45.78) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) target price on Unilever in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.39).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,970 ($47.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,736.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,663.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,015.23.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

