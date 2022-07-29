Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €175.00 ($178.57) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($167.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €168.65 ($172.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €158.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €158.56. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($173.01).

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.