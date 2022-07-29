Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €190.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($167.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($164.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

ETR DB1 opened at €168.65 ($172.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €158.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €158.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 12-month high of €169.55 ($173.01).

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

