Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €196.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €196.00 ($200.00) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($164.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

DB1 stock opened at €168.65 ($172.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €158.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €158.56. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a fifty-two week high of €169.55 ($173.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

