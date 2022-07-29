Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €165.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DB1. Barclays set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($167.35) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 2.1 %

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €168.65 ($172.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €158.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €158.56. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a fifty-two week high of €169.55 ($173.01).

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.