Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €178.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €178.00 ($181.63) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($164.29) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 2.1 %

ETR:DB1 opened at €168.65 ($172.09) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 1-year high of €169.55 ($173.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €158.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €158.56.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

