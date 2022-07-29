Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Cut by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,453 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Shares of DVN opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

