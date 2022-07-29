Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.