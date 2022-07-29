Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,550 by Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,550 ($54.82) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.41) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,164.29 ($50.17).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,917 ($47.19) on Friday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,609.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,708.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.43 billion and a PE ratio of 3,011.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

Insider Activity at Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,741 ($45.07) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($9,960.98). Insiders have bought a total of 690 shares of company stock worth $2,482,790 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.