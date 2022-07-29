Diligent Investors LLC Sells 177 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,432 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.2% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.63.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $276.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

