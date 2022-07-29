Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Neil Manser Purchases 74 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser acquired 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($180.10).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 202.60 ($2.44) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 184.55 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 319.40 ($3.85). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 264.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 844.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 277 ($3.34) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.89) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 215 ($2.59) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 302.50 ($3.64).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

