DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.2 %

DOCU opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.09 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. William Blair cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

