dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut dotdigital Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

DOTD stock opened at GBX 92.20 ($1.11) on Wednesday. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 52.60 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.56). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £275.27 million and a P/E ratio of 2,305.00.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

