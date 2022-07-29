Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, an increase of 32,716.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.52) to GBX 380 ($4.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 360 ($4.34) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

