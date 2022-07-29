DraftKings (DKNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect DraftKings to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DraftKings Stock Performance
DKNG opened at $13.73 on Friday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
