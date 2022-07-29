DraftKings (DKNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect DraftKings to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $13.73 on Friday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in DraftKings by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

