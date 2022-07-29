Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) PT Raised to GBX 616

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 591 ($7.12) to GBX 616 ($7.42) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DRXGF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.86) to GBX 1,175 ($14.16) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.17) to GBX 1,020 ($12.29) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.93) to GBX 1,010 ($12.17) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.53) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.20.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Stock Performance

Drax Group stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.