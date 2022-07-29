Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.73

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.73 and traded as low as C$31.55. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$32.41, with a volume of 24,352 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

Dream Unlimited ( TSE:DRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

