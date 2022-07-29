DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after buying an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after buying an additional 1,108,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.93.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

