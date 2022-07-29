DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,344 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Shares of DD stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

