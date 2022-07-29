DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €34.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($34.69) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DWS. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.40 ($25.92) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday.

ETR:DWS opened at €27.50 ($28.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.52. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €23.62 ($24.10) and a twelve month high of €41.88 ($42.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is €28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.80.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

