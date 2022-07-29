E.W. Scripps (SSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSP stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78.

Separately, Huber Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 321,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,911.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 6.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 667,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 26.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 668,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 98,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

