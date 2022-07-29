Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEA. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 218,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

