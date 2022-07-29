easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 490 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 490 ($5.90) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.70) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.54) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.04) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.55) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 660.93 ($7.96).

EZJ opened at GBX 389.90 ($4.70) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 338.25 ($4.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 903.40 ($10.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 427.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 523.80.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($11,986.78). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,711 shares of company stock worth $1,025,232.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

