EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SATS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 866,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 548,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 266,636 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth about $6,785,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 80,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

