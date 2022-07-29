EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 9.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

EchoStar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

