Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after acquiring an additional 191,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after acquiring an additional 248,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,403 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.5 %

ECL stock opened at $162.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.12.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

