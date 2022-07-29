Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $171.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $193.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECL. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $172.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.12.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $162.97 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $171.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

