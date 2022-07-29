Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Lowered to $180.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus cut their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $172.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.12.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ECL opened at $162.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

