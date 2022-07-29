Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) PT Raised to €60.00

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €54.20 ($55.31) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edenred from €51.00 ($52.04) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Edenred Stock Performance

Shares of EDNMY stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Edenred has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

