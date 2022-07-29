Edward Jones Downgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Hold

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Fortis Stock Performance

Fortis stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Fortis has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 118,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 226,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

