Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $159.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $133.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average of $128.29. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,272 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,559,000 after acquiring an additional 557,935 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $156,519,000 after acquiring an additional 541,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

