Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ELTK opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eltek in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

