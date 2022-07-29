Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMRAF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Trading Up 0.9 %

EMRAF opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00. Emera has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.