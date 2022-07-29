Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

