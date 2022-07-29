Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB opened at $44.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

