Enbridge Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 284,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 572,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Enbridge by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

