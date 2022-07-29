Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Evercore ISI

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.4 %

EDR stock opened at 21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,193.19 and a beta of 1.04. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 21.59 and a 200-day moving average of 25.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The company had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total transaction of 142,774.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 551,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at 1,058,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 128,406 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,453,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

