Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $244.00 to $290.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as high as $285.00 and last traded at $272.27, with a volume of 77766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.77.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENPH. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.61.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

