Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $244.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENPH. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.61.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $274.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 191.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.23.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

