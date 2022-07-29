Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $261.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $247.00 to $261.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENPH. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.61.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $274.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.23.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

