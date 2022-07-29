Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $244.00 to $290.00. The stock had previously closed at $216.10, but opened at $238.39. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $244.08, with a volume of 107,607 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.61.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.