Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 200,056 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,056 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $78,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,793,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Shares of D stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

